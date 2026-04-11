US Vice President JD Vance Arrives In Pakistan For Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad

US Vice President JD Vance |

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, for high-level talks with Iranian representatives for the first such meeting since the war began more than a month ago, which will test whether they can shore up a fragile ceasefire and pave the way for peace.

Vice President Vance is leading a delegation to meet with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss a potential de-escalation of regional conflict.

Earlier, an 86-member Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad for high-stakes ceasefire talks with the United States. The delegation is headed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker, signalling the political weight behind the mission. He is joined by key figures, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, and senior security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

The talks are expected to revolve around a 15-point proposal submitted by Washington, with Tehran responding through a 10-point counterproposal. Key US demands include Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, meanwhile, is pushing for control over the strait, potential toll mechanisms, an end to regional military operations, and the lifting of sanctions.

