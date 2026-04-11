Lebanon And Israel To Hold Ceasefire Talks In Washington After Direct Call

In a major diplomatic development, Lebanese and Israeli counterparts have established direct contact and agreed to hold an initial meeting in Washington next week, marking a potential step towards de-escalation amid intensifying cross-border hostilities.

First Direct Contact In Escalating Conflict

Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter held a phone conversation on Friday, signalling a rare moment of engagement between the two sides.

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The call followed an initiative by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who has pushed for direct dialogue amid ongoing Israeli strikes.

Washington Meeting Scheduled

Both sides have agreed to meet next Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington to discuss a ceasefire framework and set a timeline for formal negotiations.

The United States, through its State Department, has been tasked with mediating the talks after a series of diplomatic efforts initiated by Beirut.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Michael Issa also joined the discussion from Washington.

Focus On Ceasefire And Negotiation Timeline

The upcoming meeting is expected to centre on formalising a ceasefire announcement and determining when structured negotiations between Lebanon and Israel can begin.

This marks a crucial step as both sides attempt to create a diplomatic pathway amid rising tensions.

Violence Continues Despite Regional Ceasefire

The diplomatic outreach comes against the backdrop of escalating violence. Earlier this month, Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel, prompting retaliatory Israeli airstrikes across Beirut and other regions.

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Despite a separate ceasefire between Iran and the United States, Israel has clarified that it does not extend to the conflict with Lebanon.

Heavy Casualties Raise Stakes

Israel’s recent large-scale strikes have significantly intensified the crisis, with Lebanon reporting hundreds of casualties and over a thousand injuries in a single day.

The rising human toll has added urgency to diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation.