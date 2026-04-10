Benjamin Netanyahu Asks Cabinet To Initiate Israel-Lebanon Peace Talks Amid Strikes On Hezbollah

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | X - @netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his Cabinet on Friday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah and create grounds for permanent peace between the two warring neighbours.

This comes days after Israel’s intensified offensive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the agreement of a fragile peace deal between the US and Iran. In another development, the US State Department said that Israel and Lebanon will initiate talks in Washington next week.

“Following repeated requests from the Lebanese government to open peace negotiations with us, last night I instructed the Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to achieve two goals: first, the disarmament of Hezbollah; second, a historic and sustainable peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Israel is stronger than ever; Iran is weaker than ever,” stated PM Netanyahu in an official statement posted on the social media platform X.

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Read Also US President Donald Trump asks Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu To Pull Back On Lebanon Strikes

A change in ties

According to estimates by Washington and Tel Aviv, Iran has been significantly weakened following the military strikes conducted jointly by the US and Israel. This led to a shift in Israel’s standing in the region, which also resulted in changes in its ties with countries it previously had no relations with - Lebanon being one such country.

Israel has opened its doors to the Lebanese leadership to improve ties, which has not been the case for many years. However, how this direct channel of negotiations will eventually turn out and what outcomes it will yield remains to be seen.

No ceasefire in Lebanon

Days before today's peace overture, PM Netanyahu in a video message on X, explained the contours of the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran and the controversy surrounding Lebanon.

The prime minister clearly denied any ceasefire with Lebanon.

“Dear residents of the North, I am proud of you. You continue to stand firm. I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security,” said PM Netanyahu.