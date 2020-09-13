US urges for international order to address tensions in South China Sea at ASEAN meet

Washington [US]: US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun-led delegation at the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting discussed the importance of the international rules-based order in addressing increasing tensions and militarisation in the South China Sea.

The delegation also discussed the need for unhindered humanitarian access and the cessation of violence in Rakhine State, concern over the erosion of autonomy and human rights in Hong Kong, and the US support for a path to lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of the 26 ARF participating countries, including the DPRK, as well as the EU High Commissioner. US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, "Deputy Secretary Biegun was joined by several foreign ministers in underscoring the importance of the international rules-based order in addressing increasing tensions and militarisation in the South China Sea, the need for unhindered humanitarian access and the cessation of violence in Rakhine State, concern over the erosion of autonomy and human rights in Hong Kong, and the US support for a path to lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula."