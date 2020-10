US: Trump campaign used my words out of context, without consent, alleges Dr Anthony Fauci

US top infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday (local time) claimed that his words were taken out of context without his permission, in a new advertisement by the Trump campaign praising US President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials," Fauci said in a statement provided exclusively to CNN.

The Trump campaign had released the new advertisement last week following the president's discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was admitted for his COVID-19 treatment.

According to CNN, the 30-second ad had used a quote of Dr Fauci, in an attempt to show that he was praising Trump's response.

"President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America. Together we rose to meet the challenge, protecting our seniors, getting them life-saving drugs in record time, sparing no expense," said the narrator of the ad.