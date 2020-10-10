Coronavirus in US: White House hosted COVID 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony Fauci

White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were crowded and not wearing masks.

Fauci was apparently referring to the White House Rose Garden ceremony on September 26 where US President Donald Trump announced his nomination for Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett reported New York Post.

"We had a super spreader event in the White House and it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves," the top infectious disease specialist was quoted in the New York Post.

A string of positive cases have come out of the White House recently, including senior advisor Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, assistant press secretaries Karoline Leavitt and Chad Gilmartin, Trump advisers Hope Hicks and Nicholas Luna among others.

Others close to President Donald Trump have also tested positive, including Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Convention Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee.

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.