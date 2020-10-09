Joe Biden slams Trump’s despicable remarks on Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has described President Donald Trumps' remarks about Kamala Harris after a debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence as "despicable" and "beneath the office of the presidency".

Pence and Biden's running mate Harris came face to face in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, which saw sparring over Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change. Trump and Biden have separately lauded their deputies.

In an interview to Fox news on Thursday, Trump hit out at Harris saying, if Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, Harris will take over as president in a month's time.

"She is a communist. She's not a socialist. She's well beyond a socialist. Take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country," he said.

Hours later, Biden hit out Trump for his remarks, saying the American people are sick and tired of it.

"It's despicable, so beneath the office of the presidency and the American people are sick and tired of it. They know who this man is, it's got to stop," Biden told reporters in the battle ground State of Arizona with Harris by his side.