US: Train slams into 18-wheeler tractor-trailer in Haverstraw; shocking video goes viral

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., it occurred in Railroad Square, which is located alongside Highway 9W at New Main Street.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
ON CAMERA: Train slams into tractor-trailer in Haverstraw; shocking video goes viral |
The horrifying moment a cargo train struck a 18-wheeler tractor-trailer in Haverstraw on Thursday morning is captured on shocking video.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., it occurred in Railroad Square, which is located alongside Highway 9W at New Main Street.

The vehicle, which was transporting supplies to a nearby plant, apparently became trapped on the tracks, according to the police.

The truck may have become trapped because it was hauling a large amount of titanium plumbing.

According to the authorities, the area will be restricted for a while because there is a ton of heavy debris that needs to be removed.

Commuters should plan an alternate route if they can because there may be some delays in the region.

