US To Remove Iran’s Nuclear Material, Discuss Sanctions Relief: Trump

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Hours after announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump said Washington would work closely with Tehran following what he described as a “very productive regime change.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined a series of steps related to Iran’s nuclear programme, stating that uranium enrichment would not continue and that the United States would collaborate with Iran to remove deeply buried nuclear remnants. He added that the affected sites remain under strict satellite surveillance by the United States Space Force and claimed that no materials had been moved since the strikes.

Trump further said that discussions on tariff reductions and sanctions relief were underway, noting that several points of negotiation had already been agreed upon. His remarks appeared to signal the possibility of broader diplomatic and economic engagement between Washington and Tehran following the ceasefire.

In a follow-up post, Trump issued a warning to countries supplying military weapons to Iran. He said any nation found providing arms to Tehran would face immediate tariffs of 50 percent on all goods exported to the United States, adding that the measure would take effect without exemptions or special provisions.

The statements come amid heightened global attention on the ceasefire and ongoing negotiations aimed at preventing further escalation between the United States and Iran.