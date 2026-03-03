US: Texas House Republicans Demand Immediate H-1B Visa Freeze After Austin Terror Attack | File Image

Washington: Texas House Republicans have called for an immediate freeze on new H-1B visas and a pause on immigration after what they described as a terrorist attack in Austin that killed two people and injured 14 others.

In a March 2 letter to congressional leaders, the State lawmakers said they were writing “in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack on the citizens of Austin, Texas.”

They said that in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 1, 2026, “a gunman opened fire on innocent citizens gathered along West 6th Street, killing two Americans and wounding 14 others before being shot and killed by Austin police officers.” The FBI, they added, “has confirmed it is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.”

In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the lawmakers wrote: “The time for deliberation has passed. The American people — and the people of Texas — demand immigration policies that place the safety and welfare of Americans first.”

They argued that “every day that Congress fails to act is another day that puts American lives at risk.”

The letter laid out four demands.

First, they called on Congress to “Fully Fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).” They said DHS “is the frontline defense of this nation” and warned that “budgetary obstruction and political gamesmanship that starves DHS of the resources it needs is not a negotiating tactic, it is a national security failure.”

Second, they urged Congress to “Immediately Freeze All H-1B Visa Issuances.” They wrote: “Until a comprehensive audit of existing visa holders and their current status is completed, Congress must enact an immediate freeze on all new H-1B visa issuances.” They added, “We must know who is in this country, why they are here, and whether they pose any risk to national security.”

Third, they called for a broader halt, saying Congress should “Pause All Immigration Until Proper Vetting Protocols Are Established.” The letter stated: “We do not have an adequate accounting of who is in this country.” It added that “a pause is not anti-immigrant — it is pro-American.”

Fourth, they demanded that federal authorities “Redirect Resources Toward Identifying Threats Already Within Our Borders.” The lawmakers said this would require “a concerted, well-funded effort to cross-reference immigration records, law enforcement databases, and intelligence reports to identify individuals who pose a credible threat to American citizens.”

The letter stressed that “terrorists do not care about party affiliation” and said, “To them, we are all the same target.” It concluded with a warning: “If Congress refuses to act, then Congress must empower the states to act.” The lawmakers said Texas “will use every legal and legislative tool available to protect our citizens, with or without federal cooperation.”

Immigration and border security have remained central issues in US politics for years, with repeated debates in Congress over funding for the Department of Homeland Security and the scope of federal authority versus state action. The Austin attack is likely to intensify that debate in the weeks ahead.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)