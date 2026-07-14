US Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Misconduct With 16-Year-Old, Faces Jail And Sex Offender Registration

A 25-year-old former elementary school teacher in the United States has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct involving a 16-year-old boy, bringing a high-profile case to a partial close while avoiding a trial.

Mackenzie Naught, who had recently started working as a first-grade teacher at St John Elementary School, was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the teenager, who attended a neighbouring high school. Investigators alleged that one of the encounters took place inside the boy's truck after she persuaded him to meet at a secluded location.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The investigation was launched after Naught's husband, an assistant track coach at the teenager's school, informed police about the alleged relationship. Authorities said he later handed over screenshots from Naught's mobile phone that supported the allegations after she initially admitted the relationship to him but denied having sexual contact with the minor during police questioning.

According to investigators, the teenager stated that Naught initiated contact by flirting with him and sending late-night messages while her husband was asleep. He claimed he was hesitant at first but later agreed to meet her. The boy also alleged that Naught urged him to remain silent, fearing she would lose her teaching job.

Read Also Deoria School Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student; Viral Video Triggers Investigation

Following her arrest, Naught apologised and admitted her actions were inappropriate. Her plea agreement, accepted on Friday, requires her to serve up to one year in county jail and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said the guilty plea ensured accountability while sparing the victim from testifying in court. Naught's husband filed for divorce shortly after her arrest.