 Deoria School Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student; Viral Video Triggers Investigation
A teacher in Deoria was removed from his post after a video allegedly showing inappropriate behaviour with a girl student went viral on social media. The clip, reportedly two months old, triggered public outrage. Police and the education department have launched an investigation, and further action will follow based on findings.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident from Deoria has raised serious concerns about student safety in schools after a teacher was accused of inappropriate behaviour with a girl student inside a classroom. The matter came to light after a video allegedly showing the incident surfaced on social media platform X and quickly went viral.

The video, shared by a user claiming it was from Deoria, purportedly shows a teacher engaging in objectionable conduct with a student during class hours. As the clip spread online, it triggered outrage among local residents and parents, who demanded strict action from the school authorities.

The accused teacher has been identified as Ashwini Sharma. Following the emergence of the video, the school administration took immediate action and removed him from his position. The management stated that the allegations are being treated with utmost seriousness and that no negligence would be tolerated in matters concerning student safety.

The viral video is reportedly two months old. After it gained traction online, both the police and the education department initiated inquiries. Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

