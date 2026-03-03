US Suspends Visa Services In Pakistan After Deadly Clashes At Karachi Consulate

Deadly Clashes At Karachi Consulate | x

The United States has temporarily cancelled all visa and American Citizen Services appointments across its diplomatic missions in Pakistan, citing the “current security situation” following deadly unrest near its consulate in Karachi.

Visa Services Suspended Nationwide

In an official notice, the US Embassy in Islamabad said the suspension applies to the embassy in the capital and the consulates in Karachi and Lahore. Appointments scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, have been cancelled. The suspension will remain in effect until Friday, March 6.

Deadly Clashes Near Consulate

According to reports by Dawn News, at least 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad during clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi. Security forces reportedly used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators.

US Marines Involved In Firing

Reuters reported that US Marines were involved in firing at protesters during the incident, marking the first confirmation that American troops were directly engaged in the response. Citing two US officials, the news agency said it remains unclear whether any rounds fired by the Marines struck or killed individuals. Officials also said it was not known whether shots were discharged by other personnel securing the mission, including private contractors or local police.