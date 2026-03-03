 US Suspends Visa Services In Pakistan After Deadly Clashes At Karachi Consulate
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Suspends Visa Services In Pakistan After Deadly Clashes At Karachi Consulate

US Suspends Visa Services In Pakistan After Deadly Clashes At Karachi Consulate

The United States has suspended all visa and American Citizen Services appointments across Pakistan following deadly clashes near its Karachi consulate. At least 12 people were killed during protests, with Pakistani security forces using tear gas and baton charges. Reuters reported US Marines fired during the unrest. The embassy cited security concerns and restricted staff movements nationwide.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Deadly Clashes At Karachi Consulate | x

The United States has temporarily cancelled all visa and American Citizen Services appointments across its diplomatic missions in Pakistan, citing the “current security situation” following deadly unrest near its consulate in Karachi.

Visa Services Suspended Nationwide

In an official notice, the US Embassy in Islamabad said the suspension applies to the embassy in the capital and the consulates in Karachi and Lahore. Appointments scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, have been cancelled. The suspension will remain in effect until Friday, March 6.

Deadly Clashes Near Consulate

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Virosh Turn Modern Day Prince & Princess For Their Dreamy Sangeet Ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Virosh Turn Modern Day Prince & Princess For Their Dreamy Sangeet Ceremony
'Europeans To Regain Control Of Their Own Destiny': French President Emmanuel Macron Unveils New Phase In France's Nuclear Doctrine
'Europeans To Regain Control Of Their Own Destiny': French President Emmanuel Macron Unveils New Phase In France's Nuclear Doctrine
UPSC IES ISS 2026 Registration Ends Today At upsconline.nic.in; Apply For 44 Vacancies Before 6 PM
UPSC IES ISS 2026 Registration Ends Today At upsconline.nic.in; Apply For 44 Vacancies Before 6 PM
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Says 'India Preparing For Another War'; Seeks Dialogue
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Says 'India Preparing For Another War'; Seeks Dialogue

According to reports by Dawn News, at least 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad during clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi. Security forces reportedly used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators.

For US-Israel Attack Live Update Read Here:

Read Also
US-Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Tehran Slams ‘War of Choice’, Hezbollah Hits Air Base In...
article-image

US Marines Involved In Firing

Reuters reported that US Marines were involved in firing at protesters during the incident, marking the first confirmation that American troops were directly engaged in the response. Citing two US officials, the news agency said it remains unclear whether any rounds fired by the Marines struck or killed individuals. Officials also said it was not known whether shots were discharged by other personnel securing the mission, including private contractors or local police.

Follow us on