US Suspends Operations At Kuwait Embassy, Urges American Citizens To Leave Country

Washington DC [US], March 6: The United States Department of State has announced the suspension of operations at its Embassy in Kuwait City and urged American citizens in Kuwait to leave the country.

Embassy operations halted

In a press release, the State Department said that while operations at the embassy have been halted, there have been no reported injuries among US personnel. “Today, the Department of State announced the suspension of operations at U.S. Embassy Kuwait City,” the statement said.

Safety of Americans ‘highest priority’

The department emphasised that the safety and security of Americans overseas remains its “highest priority.” “While there have been no reported injuries to the US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State,” it added.

Travel advisory remains at Level 3

The State Department also said that the travel advisory for Kuwait remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, advising US citizens to check the latest updates and country-specific information through official channels.

“The Travel Advisory for Kuwait remains at a Level 3: Reconsider Travel. US citizens should consult the most current Travel Advisory and country information at travel.state.gov,” the statement said.

Americans advised to leave Kuwait

In its advisory, the department urged American citizens currently in Kuwait to leave the country if possible.

“US citizens in Kuwait should depart the country, if they can do so safely, using commercial or other available transportation options. US citizens unable to depart should shelter in place,” the statement noted.

Emergency assistance and helpline

The department also provided emergency contact details for American nationals who may require urgent assistance, including consular services or information regarding departure options.

“US citizens requiring emergency assistance, including consular services and information on available departure options, may contact the Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the United States and Canada),” it said.

Citizens urged to enrol in STEP

Additionally, the State Department encouraged US nationals abroad to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows citizens to receive security alerts and updates from nearby US diplomatic missions.

“US citizens are strongly encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate,” the statement said.

Move comes amid escalating West Asia tensions

The development comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks targeting American military bases across multiple Arab countries as the conflict entered its sixth day. Israel is also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

