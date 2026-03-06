‘Won’t Make Same Mistakes With India Like China’: US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau On Trade Deal | VIDEO

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau speaks at the Raisina Dialogue, highlighting Washington’s approach to the upcoming India–US trade agreement | ANI

New Delhi [India], March 6: United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday emphasised that the trade agreement being negotiated with India will always keep American interests first.

Remarks at Raisina Dialogue

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Landau said, “India should understand that we're not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, ‘Oh, you know, we're going to let you be able to develop all these markets,’ and then the next thing we know, you're beating us in a lot of commercial things.”

“We're going to make sure that whatever we do, it's fair to our people. Because ultimately, we have to be accountable to our own people, just as the government of India has to be accountable to its people,” he added.

‘America First does not mean America alone’

Addressing common misconceptions about the administration's stance, Landau noted that the “America First” policy does not exclude cooperation with other countries.

“America First obviously does not mean America alone, because one of the ways that you can accomplish those objectives is through cooperation with other countries,” he said.

Landau further explained that the administration views national interest as a shared principle among sovereign states.

“So just as President Trump wants to make America great again, he would expect the Prime Minister of India or other leaders to want to make their countries great again,” the Deputy Secretary of State said.

India’s rise seen as central to the century

The senior US official also highlighted India’s growing role on the global stage, saying the future trajectory of the century would be closely linked to the country.

“I think one of the things that is undeniable is that this century is going to be, in many ways, a century in which we expect to see the rise of India,” Landau stated.

He underscored that the partnership between the two countries is driven by mutual benefit rather than altruism.

“And it's in our interest, and we think it's also in India's interest, to be partnered. This is a country of all its potential. It's now the world's most populous country. It has incredible economic, human, and other resources that make it one of the countries that's going to decide the future of this century,” he added.

US sees ‘win-win’ opportunities with India

Reaffirming the United States’ commitment to strengthening ties, Landau said Washington sees numerous “win-win situations” with India.

“I want to highlight the importance of India as we look around the world in the 21st century and see what are the relationships that we really want to cultivate. And again, I'm not here to do social work or charity. I'm here because it's in the interest of our country, and we think it's in the interest of India to deepen our partnership,” he said.

Trade deal nearing final stage

Landau also provided an update on ongoing negotiations, expressing optimism about the progress of the trade talks. “We are very excited about the trade deal that is almost at the finish line now,” he said.

Earlier this year, the United States and India announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

