US Students charged for plotting to attack school

New York: Three middle school students in western New York on Friday have been charged with allegedly plotting an attack on students and staff at their school after police found them with access to firearms and other dangerous materials.

But the attack was foiled after a threat from one student to another on a gaming app led the law authorities to open an investigation in the case, informed a US enforcement official on Friday.

The names of the student are still under the wraps that are charged with second-degree conspiracy and accused of planning an armed assault, the New York Times reported.