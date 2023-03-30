US 'strongly condemns' Myanmar army's decision to dissolve 40 political parties including Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy

Aung San Suu Kyi | AFP

The United States has condemned the Myanmar military's decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy. The move has been criticized by the US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, who stated that the upcoming elections in Myanmar will not be considered free or fair without the participation of all stakeholders in the country.

Myanmar Military Dissolves Political Parties

Myanmar's military-controlled election commission announced that the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, will be dissolved for failing to re-register under a new electoral law. The party was among 40 political parties that were unable to meet the ruling military's registration deadline for an election.

Opposition to Military Rule

The NLD has said it would not contest in the elections and called it illegitimate. The opponents of the military rule have said that the elections will neither be free nor fair. Vedant Patel stated that given the widespread opposition to military rule, the regime's unilateral push towards elections is likely to escalate instability. He continued that any election without the participation of all stakeholders in Myanmar would not be considered free or fair.

Myanmar's Coup and Aung San Suu Kyi's Imprisonment

In November 2020, the NLD secured victory in Myanmar's parliamentary elections. However, less than three months later, the Myanmar military carried out a coup and imprisoned Aung San Suu Kyi. She is serving a prison sentence which totals 33 years. As per the news report, Aung San Suu Kyi has been convicted in a series of politically tainted prosecutions brought by the military.

Myanmar's New Electoral Law

In January, the Myanmar military gave two months to political parties to register under a strict new electoral law before fresh elections which they have promised to hold. However, the opponents have said that the elections will neither be free nor fair. The new electoral law has been criticized for limiting the participation of smaller parties, making it difficult for them to compete with established political groups.

US Stance on Myanmar's Elections

The US has been critical of Myanmar's military regime, and Vedant Patel's statement is the latest in a series of rebukes from the country. The US has imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military leaders and their families, and has called on other countries to do the same. The US has also provided financial and humanitarian aid to Myanmar's opposition groups.