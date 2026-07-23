US Signs Landmark Civilian Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia To Advance Nuclear Energy Partnership

The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark civilian nuclear cooperation agreement aimed at expanding the kingdom's nuclear energy programme | X

Washington, July 23, 2026: The US and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark agreement that will enable the Gulf kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear programme. Described as a "peaceful nuclear co-operation agreement", the deal is expected to provide "great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy programme", according to the US Department of Energy.

Although the full text of the agreement has not been released, US media reports suggest it could allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium in the future. Enriched uranium can be used as fuel for nuclear power plants but also has the potential to be used in the production of nuclear weapons.

The Department of Energy said the agreement was signed alongside a "bilateral safeguards agreement".

"Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear non-proliferation," the department said.

Saudi Arabia described the agreement as an extension of existing energy co-operation between the two countries and noted that it follows the Saudi leader's visit to Washington last November.

According to reports, US President Donald Trump did not require Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to formally recognise Israel as part of the agreement, a condition that had previously been linked to discussions on nuclear co-operation.

Regional Security Concerns

The agreement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. The US and Israel have maintained that their attacks on Iran in February were aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, a claim Iran denies.

In a 2018 interview with CBS News, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi Arabia was not seeking nuclear weapons but warned, "Without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible."

The announcement also comes as fighting between the US and Iran intensifies. Saudi Arabia, a longstanding US ally that hosts several American military bases, has faced Iranian attacks. The development also follows the Houthis' announcement of a "maritime blockade" against the kingdom.

Earlier reports indicated that Saudi Arabia could eventually be permitted to enrich uranium domestically at a US-built facility after conducting a joint study with Washington, rather than relying on imported fuel. Such a project could generate billions of dollars for US companies involved in constructing the enrichment facility.

"Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and non-proliferation, while relying on the world's best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States," US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

The department added that the agreement would strengthen both "US and regional security" and America's "competitive edge in civil nuclear technology".

Experts Raise Concerns

The proposed enrichment provision has sparked concern among nuclear experts and former Israeli officials, who fear it could eventually give Saudi Arabia the capability to develop nuclear weapons. Others argue that such a process would likely take decades and face significant international opposition.

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat said Israel "can manage it" if Saudi Arabia developed nuclear power for peaceful purposes. Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons but neither confirms nor denies doing so.

Rosemary Kelanic, director of the Middle East programme at the US-based Defense Priorities think tank, called the reported enrichment plan "quite shocking".

"The US has never done that before. We have never helped another country enrich on their own soil," she said, adding that this was because "if you can produce your own nuclear fuel, you become a much bigger risk" for building nuclear weapons.

Congress To Review Deal

The agreement will now be reviewed by the US Congress. While some lawmakers from both parties are expected to oppose it, Republicans control both chambers, making it unlikely that the deal will be blocked.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed concerns, saying, "The US is not going to reach any agreement with any country in the world that leads to the risk of proliferation."

Several Democrats criticised the agreement, noting that Rubio had previously backed the "No Nuclear Weapons for Saudi Arabia Act", which required Congressional approval for any nuclear agreement with the kingdom.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey accused Rubio and Trump of "allowing Saudi Arabia, a belligerent and authoritarian nation, to develop nuclear weapons technologies while starting a war with Iran under the guise of preventing an Iranian nuclear bomb", adding that their "hypocrisy is matched only by their recklessness".

If the enrichment clause is included, the agreement would differ from the US-UAE nuclear deal signed in 2009, under which the UAE agreed not to enrich uranium and accepted additional restrictions. Nuclear non-proliferation advocates are therefore expected to oppose the agreement.

Energy expert Bob McNally, a former member of President George W. Bush's National Security Council, argued the risks were manageable.

"I think we have a good record of working with countries to responsibly develop their nuclear sectors," he told the BBC.

Saudi Arabia has sought such an agreement for years. Earlier US administrations had linked it to Saudi recognition of Israel and the normalisation of diplomatic ties, but US media reports indicate that requirement has now been dropped.

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The agreement also reflects Trump's efforts to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia and is seen as a strategic move, as Russia and China have reportedly explored similar nuclear partnerships with the kingdom. The deal is viewed as a major diplomatic success for Saudi Arabia and could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East over the long term.

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