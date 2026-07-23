Trump Links US-Saudi Nuclear Deal To Israel Recognition Under Abraham Accords | X - ANI

US President Donald Trump has said that the landmark civil nuclear deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia will move forward only if Riyadh joins the Abraham Accords and recognises the State of Israel. The condition adds a significant diplomatic layer to an agreement that is already drawing scrutiny over its long-term implications.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the civil nuclear deal, which he stressed would involve "no enrichment of material", would be approved only for non-military use. He added that the agreement is "totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords," BBC reports.

The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally… pic.twitter.com/ZSS4Vgubhp — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 23, 2026

A Diplomatic Price Tag

Trump's remarks come amid criticism from experts, who have warned that the agreement could increase the risk of nuclear proliferation in an already unstable region. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly maintained that it will not recognise Israel unless a Palestinian state is established, making Trump's condition a major diplomatic hurdle.

The Abraham Accords were brokered by Trump in 2020 and led to the normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. Sudan, Morocco and Kazakhstan have since also signed the accords. Saudi Arabia has not responded to Trump's latest remarks.

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Nuclear Deal Faces Political Test

The signing of the agreement was announced on Wednesday. It has been described by the US Energy Department as a "peaceful nuclear co-operation agreement" that will provide "great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy programme."

The nuclear issue has remained at the centre of the months-long US-Israeli conflict with Iran. In a 2018 interview with CBS News, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the kingdom was not planning to acquire a nuclear weapon. However, he added that "without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible."

Earlier media reports in the US had suggested that the deal could allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium in the future. While enriched uranium can be used as fuel for power plants, it can also potentially be used to make nuclear weapons. Trump's latest remarks appear to rule out that possibility by stating there will be no enrichment of material.

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The agreement will now be sent to the US Congress for review. Although some lawmakers from both major political parties are expected to oppose the deal, Trump's Republican Party controls both the Senate and the House of Representatives. As things stand, opponents do not appear to have enough votes to block the agreement, suggesting the political challenge may be smaller than the diplomatic one.