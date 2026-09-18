US Shocker: Sikh Truck Driver Stabbed 17 Times In Wyoming; Days After DHS Transformers-Themed 'Mr. Singh' Post

Jakara Movement

Wyoming: A 28-year-old Punjabi Sikh truck driver from Sacramento, California, was allegedly stabbed 17 times in an unprovoked attack at the Bitter Creek Rest Area along Interstate 80 in Wyoming on September 13, 2026. The incident has prompted Sikh organisations to call for a thorough investigation into whether racial or religious bias played a role.

The victim, identified in reports as Gurvinder Singh, was travelling towards Pennsylvania when he stopped at the rest area to use the restroom. According to his account to NPR, cited in media reports, another man followed him inside, punched him in the head and neck, and repeatedly stabbed him in the neck, chest, arms and ribs.

Singh fought back and managed to escape the restroom before collapsing outside and seeking help. He was airlifted to a hospital in Casper, Wyoming, where he remained hospitalised with multiple injuries, including a rib injury, in the days following the attack.

According to reports by The Times of India and India Today, Singh described the assault as completely unprovoked, saying he did not know the attacker or understand why he had been targeted. He also said he had previously stopped at the rest area without encountering any problems.

Attacker Arrested, Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder

A Hispanic family at the rest area reportedly heard screams and saw the attacker fleeing towards his truck. According to reports, the family followed the vehicle long enough to photograph identifying details and provided first aid and information to investigators.

The Indian Express reported that Wyoming Highway Patrol officers subsequently stopped the vehicle near Rawlins, around 70 miles from the rest area, and arrested Andrew Kris Bzdak, a 44- to 45-year-old man from San Gabriel, California.

Bzdak has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. While authorities have said the motive remains unknown, charging documents reportedly allege premeditation and intent to kill. Footage from a nearby truck is also reported to have captured the sequence of events.

Stabbing Comes Days After Controversial DHS 'Mr. Singh' Post

The attack occurred around four days after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared a controversial social media post on September 9, 2026, featuring an AI-generated graphic depicting a brown-skinned, bearded man wearing a head covering and labelled “Mr. Singh”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The image showed the character facing a DHS-branded Optimus Prime figure and included the message, “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don’t know how to drive, Mr. Singh,” along with the warning, “Self-deport or find out.”

According to The Times of India, the post was part of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement messaging concerning commercial drivers. DHS linked the campaign to Harjinder Singh, an Indian truck driver involved in a fatal Florida crash in 2025.

The graphic drew criticism from Sikh, Hindu and Indian-American organisations, including the Sikh Coalition, American Sikh Council and Hindu American Foundation. US lawmakers, including Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, also criticised the messaging, arguing that it risked reinforcing stereotypes and encouraging profiling based on appearance or surname.

The Statesman reported on the backlash against the post, which was subsequently removed by DHS. While critics described the messaging as racist propaganda, the department defended its broader immigration enforcement campaign.

Sikh Organisations Demand Probe Into Possible Racial Bias

Following the Wyoming stabbing, Sikh organisations, including the American Sikh Council and Jakara Movement, called for a full investigation into whether racial or religious bias played a role in the attack.

According to reports, community advocates have raised concerns about the timing of the incident, particularly amid wider debates surrounding immigration, commercial truck drivers and anti-South Asian rhetoric.

However, the organisations have not established a direct link between the DHS post and the stabbing, and authorities have not confirmed that the attack was motivated by racial or religious hatred.

Krishnamoorthi condemned both the stabbing and the DHS post, calling for those spreading hate to stop and for anyone responsible for turning such rhetoric into violence to be held accountable.

In a statement published on his official congressional website, Krishnamoorthi called for accountability over the incident and criticised rhetoric that could contribute to hostility towards minority communities.

Attack Raises Safety Concerns Among Sikh Truckers

Sikhs make up a significant proportion of California’s commercial trucking workforce, with some reports estimating their share at around 25% to 35%.

The attack has heightened concerns among South Asian truck drivers about their safety while travelling long distances and stopping at highway rest areas. Community advocates have called for a thorough investigation and urged authorities to establish whether Singh was targeted because of his identity.

While the investigation into the stabbing continues, the motive remains unconfirmed. Sikh organisations have stressed the need to examine any potential bias without presuming a connection between the attack and the earlier DHS post.