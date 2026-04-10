US Secretary of State To Visit India Next Month After 'Productive' Meeting With Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri In Washington

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit India next month after a “productive” meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington, where both sides reviewed key aspects of bilateral ties, including trade, defence and the Quad. Misri is currently on a three-day visit to the US and met Rubio at the White House.

“Our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad,” adding that Rubio “looks forward to visiting India next month,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said regarding the talks.

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During his visit, Misri held a series of high-level meetings across the US administration with the objective of strengthening strategic cooperation.

Discussions also involved defence ties, technology sharing and supply chain integration under the India-US Major Defence Partnership framework.

Misri also met US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau and discussed developments in the Persian Gulf and other regional priorities.

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The Foreign Secretary also met FBI director Kash Patel, with both sides exchanging views on cooperation in counterterrorism, organised crime and narcotics.