Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Visit Washington From April 8–10 For Key Talks On Trade, Defence & Global Issues

Foreign Secretary VIkram Misri | File Image

India is set to deepen its strategic engagement with the United States as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarks on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across critical sectors.

High-Level Visit to Washington

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit the United States of America from April 8 to 10, with meetings scheduled in Washington DC. The visit is part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the trip will serve as a platform to review the “full spectrum” of India–US ties. Discussions will aim to further advance cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, and science and technology.

Wide-Ranging Discussions Planned

During his meetings with senior US administration officials, Misri is expected to deliberate on key issues of mutual interest, including:

Economic and trade partnerships

Defence and security cooperation

Technological collaboration

Regional and global geopolitical developments

Continuation of High-Level Engagements

The visit follows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s trip to Washington earlier this year. Officials подчерк that such interactions reflect the regular and sustained high-level exchanges between India and the US.

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Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The upcoming discussions are expected to reinforce the growing India–US partnership, which has expanded significantly in recent years across diplomatic, economic, and strategic domains.