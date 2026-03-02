India–US Ties Gain Momentum As S Paul Kapur Begins Official Visit To New Delhi |

New Delhi: US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, S Paul Kapur, currently on an official visit to India, is scheduled to meet top Indian officials and hold discussions on regional security and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

"Welcome to India, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur! Looking forward to productive meetings with Indian partners this week as we continue advancing US-India partnership," the US Embassy in India stated in a post on X.

The US Embassy in India noted that Kapur's March 1-3 visit builds upon recent momentum to advance US President Donald Trump’s vision for robust and mutually beneficial partnership between India and the US.

Kapur was sworn in as US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs last October. He is on leave from the United States Naval Postgraduate School, where he was a Professor in the Department of National Security Affairs. Previously, Kapur was a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, served on the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, and taught at Claremont McKenna College.

Last month, India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, a step aimed at advancing talks toward a broader bilateral trade pact as the White House formally announced to reduce the tariff on imports of Indian products.

According to a joint statement, the framework reaffirms both sides' commitment to negotiations on a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement. Those talks were launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. The interim deal is designed to deliver early results and support more resilient supply chains, officials said.

“The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes,” the announcement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump last month.

"President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," said PM Modi after the phone call.

