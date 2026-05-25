US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Visits Amber Fort In Jaipur | VIDEO

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Visits Amber Fort In Jaipur | ANI

Jaipur: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday visited the iconic Amber fort in Jaipur with his wife Jeanette Rubio.

The Rubios, accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and flanked by security personnel, were given a traditional Rajasthani welcome at the 16th-century fort built by Raja Man Singh. They witnessed cultural performances featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi and Ghoomar.

Tour guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who took the Rubios around the fort, told PTI that the visit lasted nearly half an hour, during which the US secretary of state and his wife toured several prominent parts of the fort complex.

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After the welcome, they were taken to Singh Pol (Lion Gate), from there they saw the main courtyard.

"Rubio was briefed about the history and architectural significance of Amber Fort. He then moved to the Diwan-e-Aam, from where Rubio viewed the expansive fort complex and surrounding landscape," Sharma said.

He said the US Secretary of State showed particular interest in the fort's water management system and enquired about the source of water supply.

He was informed about the traditional rainwater harvesting system used at the fort and appeared fascinated by the centuries-old engineering practices, the tour guide said.

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The Rubios also visited Ganesh Pol and the famous Sheesh Mahal during the tour.

Despite the blistering heat in Jaipur, Rubio appeared to enjoy the visit.

Built with pale yellow and pink sandstone, the fort sits atop a small hill about 11 km from the main city.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit of Rubio, who arrived in India on a four-day trip on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife, describing the famed Mughal era monument as "one of the love treasures of the world".

Rubio will return to Delhi on Tuesday morning to attend a meeting of Quad foreign ministers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)