Newlyweds Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson Celebrate Intimate Wedding In Bahamas; Share Inside Moments |

Donald Trump Jr. has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Bettina Anderson, celebrating their union with a private and elegant wedding ceremony in the Bahamas. The couple reportedly completed their legal marriage formalities earlier in Florida before flying out for a more intimate destination celebration surrounded by close family and friends.

Photos and inside moments from the wedding festivities have now surfaced online, offering glimpses into the luxurious beachside celebrations and romantic atmosphere of the ceremony.

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While the Trump family marked the special occasion, US President Donald Trump was notably absent from the wedding weekend. The President addressed his absence through a statement shared on Truth Social, explaining that ongoing government responsibilities and crucial diplomatic discussions required him to stay back in Washington.

In his message, Trump expressed his happiness for the newlyweds and welcomed Bettina Anderson into the Trump family. He wrote that although he wished to attend his eldest son’s celebration personally, official duties and ongoing national matters prevented him from travelling.

The US President was initially expected to spend the weekend at his New Jersey golf property, but later changes to his schedule reportedly kept him in the capital due to important developments linked to international peace discussions.

Newlyweds Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson Celebrate Intimate Wedding In Bahamas; Share Dreamy Inside Moments | Instagram @Bettina Anderson

Despite his absence, the wedding celebrations reportedly continued in a warm and intimate setting, with the Bahamas ceremony focusing on close-knit festivities rather than a large public affair.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s relationship has remained in the spotlight over the past few years, and their wedding has now become one of the most talked-about high-profile social events online. Images from the celebrations showed the couple sharing romantic moments against scenic oceanfront backdrops, with elegant décor and tropical wedding aesthetics adding to the charm of the event.