US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Briefed On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks By Taj Security Chief Who Witnessed 2008 Assault | VIDEO

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel memorial in Mumbai | X - @DDNewsHindi

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was briefed on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks by Taj Mahal Palace Hotel security chief Sunil Kudyadi, who was present at the hotel during the deadly terrorist assault in 2008.

The briefing took place on Tuesday during a wreath-laying ceremony at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the victims of the attacks.

Taj Security Chief Briefs Rubio On Attacks

Kudyadi, who was at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel when terrorists attacked the property in November 2008, briefed the US Secretary of State on the incident during the memorial ceremony.

Rubio and Jaishankar laid a wreath at the memorial to honour those who lost their lives in the attacks.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: US Secretary Marco Rubio and EAM Dr S Jaishankar laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Hotel Taj, Mumbai, earlier today. (Source: MEA) https://t.co/0ARKHCiAfH — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Jaishankar Calls For Stronger Anti-Terror Cooperation

Following the ceremony, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between India and the US in tackling terrorism.

“We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Rubio Pays Tribute To Six Americans

Rubio said he laid a wreath at the hotel in memory of those killed in the 2008 terror attacks, including six American citizens.

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“We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” Rubio said.

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