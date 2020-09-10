US revokes more than 1000 visas of Chinese nationals over security risks

More than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals have been revoked to date by the US government as part of the Trump administration's effort to prevent Beijing from using students and researchers to steal intellectual property, technology, and other sensitive information, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"As of September 8, 2020, the Department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC [People's Republic of China] nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa," the spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday.