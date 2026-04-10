US Rearming Warships Ahead Of Iran Talks, Trump Signals Military Action If Deal Collapses

US President Donald Trump | File Image

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is preparing its naval forces with advanced weaponry and could launch strikes against Iran if ongoing diplomatic talks fail to yield an agreement.

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In an interview with the New York Post, Trump stated that US warships are being rearmed with high-end ammunition and weapons systems as part of what he described as a major strategic reset. He indicated that these weapons would be deployed if negotiations do not lead to a deal, stressing that the US is prepared to act decisively if diplomacy collapses.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted a brief and cryptic message on Truth Social, declaring a "WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!" The post has fueled speculation about Washington’s military and diplomatic strategy ahead of critical talks.

Meanwhile, JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, departed for Islamabad in Pakistan to lead the US delegation in the upcoming negotiations with Iran scheduled for the weekend. Before leaving, Vance cautioned Tehran against attempting to mislead Washington during the talks, warning that the US would respond firmly if Iran failed to negotiate in good faith.

The developments underscore rising tensions ahead of the Pakistan-hosted discussions, with Washington balancing diplomatic engagement with visible military preparedness.