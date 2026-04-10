'World’s Most Powerful Reset': Donald Trump Drops Cryptic Message Ahead Of US-Iran Peace Talks In Pakistan

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Amid rising global attention on the Iran-US talks, US President Donald Trump posted a cryptic message hinting at a major shift, even as Vice President JD Vance departed for Pakistan to lead high-stakes negotiations with Iran.

Trump’s Cryptic ‘Reset’ Message

Hours before the talks, Trump took to Truth Social, posting: “World’s most powerful reset.”

While he did not elaborate, the timing of the post just ahead of crucial diplomatic engagements has sparked speculation over a possible breakthrough or major policy shift.

JD Vance Departs For Talks In Pakistan

JD Vance left for Islamabad on Friday to lead the US delegation in talks with Iran.

He is accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, signalling the importance Washington has attached to the negotiations.

US Signals Openness, But With Conditions

Before departing, Vance expressed optimism about the outcome but stressed that progress depends on Tehran’s intent.

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“We’re looking forward to the negotiation… if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he said.

Iran Delegation Expected

Iran’s delegation is expected to include key figures such as Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

However, official confirmation of their travel remains unclear after earlier updates were withdrawn, adding an element of uncertainty to the talks.

High-Stakes Talks Amid Tensions

The meeting in Islamabad is seen as a critical step toward de-escalating the ongoing conflict and could shape the trajectory of relations between Washington and Tehran in the coming weeks.