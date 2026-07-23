US Probes Possible Russian Role In Iranian Drone Strikes On CIA Facilities | X - EU_Global_News

U.S. intelligence agencies are investigating whether Russia helped Iran carry out drone strikes on Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) facilities in the Gulf by supplying targeting intelligence or advanced drone technology, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of national security issues, said investigators have not reached definitive conclusions. However, they pointed to the precision and effectiveness of the attacks, along with Russia's longstanding military and technical cooperation with Iran, as factors that have raised suspicions.

Reuters and other media outlets have previously reported, and U.S. officials have acknowledged, that Russia has provided targeting and other support for Iran's operations against U.S. interests in the Gulf. However, the ongoing intelligence investigation into possible Russian assistance specifically related to attacks on CIA facilities has not been reported before.

Iranian #drone attacks on #CIA_facilities in the Gulf have prompted #US intelligence analysts to investigate whether Russia assisted by providing targeting information or advanced #drone_technology, said four people familiar with US intelligence.https://t.co/NYTctVbwxX pic.twitter.com/SM6rkdI42K — Gulf Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) July 22, 2026

CIA facilities hit in Saudi Arabia and Iraq

At least two CIA sites were struck in March. One was the CIA station inside the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while another was located in eastern Iraq. Some sources said additional CIA facilities were also targeted but declined to reveal further details.

An internal memo from a Western intelligence agency, described by a regional official familiar with the document, concluded that Russia had likely played a role in helping target CIA facilities in the region.

Two Western officials briefed on intelligence assessments said analysts believe the Riyadh attack involved two Russian-enhanced versions of Iran's Shahed drones. According to them, one drone breached a vulnerable section of the embassy's exterior, allowing the second to enter through the opening before exploding. No casualties or injuries were reported.

While Russia has long supported Iran militarily, direct assistance in targeting sensitive CIA installations would represent a significant escalation, suggesting Moscow is prepared to intensify efforts to undermine U.S. operations as Washington seeks to end the conflict involving Iran.

Separately, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia on Monday announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

Focus on Russian drone technology and targeting data

Concerns over Russian involvement increased after Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on a U.S. air base in Jordan over the weekend, killing two soldiers.

The White House referred requests for comment to the CIA, which declined to comment. Iran's mission to the United Nations (UN), Russia's Defence Ministry and the Saudi government also did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the two Western officials, Russia has helped Iran improve the range and effectiveness of its Shahed drones, and analysts suspect these upgraded versions were used in the Riyadh strike.

Read Also Billionaire Adani Weighs Airline Launch In Indian Duopoly Market, Sources Say

Another source said Russia supplied Tehran with the Kometa-M satellite navigation system for its Shahed-136 drones. Experts believe the system is significantly more accurate and harder to jam than Iran's domestically produced navigation equipment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in March that Russia had supplied the Kometa-M system to Iran. The Kremlin dismissed the report, calling it "fake news."

Analysts divided over Russia's exact role

CIA facilities abroad include stations located within U.S. embassies, as well as safe houses, logistics centres and operational sites used for surveillance and other intelligence activities. Their locations remain closely guarded secrets.

Sources declined to specify how many facilities were struck. One estimated the number at "more than one and fewer than a dozen," while another said several sites had been hit.

Also Watch:

U.S. intelligence analysts are examining whether Iran relied on Russian targeting data during the Riyadh embassy attack. However, some officials cautioned that Iran may have been targeting the U.S. embassy generally and could have hit the CIA station by chance.

According to the sources, some analysts believe very few countries other than Russia possess both the capability and the strategic interest to obtain and weaponise such sensitive intelligence against the United States.

Daniel Hoffman, a former CIA station chief and undercover operations officer, said Russian support for Iranian attacks on CIA facilities would be consistent with the close relationship between the two countries.

"They share an interest in trying to reduce or eliminate U.S. influence altogether in their self-designated spheres of influence," he said.