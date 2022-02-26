US Prez Joe Biden urges world to isolate Russia

In an apparent message to countries which are not standing by its side or are supporting Moscow, US President Joe Biden has said that any nation that countenances Russia's "naked aggression" and a "totally unjustifiable" war against Ukraine will be stained by association.

Liberty, democracy and human dignity are the forces far more powerful than fear and oppression, Biden told reporters at a White House news conference on Thursday as he launched a frontal attack on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and announced a series of fresh sanctions against Russia.

"Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association. When the history of this area is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," he asserted.

Biden said the US and its allies and partners will emerge stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful from this situation. And Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically.

"We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage," he warned. Responding to a question, Biden said the US is in consultation with India on the issue of Russia. He did apparently acknowledge the differences between the two countries on this issue. "We haven't resolved that completely," Biden said when asked if India is fully in sync with the United States on Russia.

Soon thereafter, Secretary of State Tony Blinken had a call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine on Thursday, India has underlined the need for dialogue among the key parties and that it will be more than happy to facilitate that engagement.

Over the past few days, the Biden administration has been reaching out to its friends and allies to support it against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"Putin's actions betray his sinister vision for the future of our world - one where nations take what they want by force. But it is a vision that the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose with every tool of our considerable power," Biden told reporters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:13 AM IST