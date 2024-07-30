US Presidential Election: Kamala Harris To Announce Candidate For Running Mate Next Week; These Names Are Doing Rounds

(L) Governor Josh Shapiro, (C) Governor Tim Walz and (R) Senator Mark Kelly | X

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her choice for running mate within the 'next six, seven days' for the upcoming US presidential elections to be held in November 2024. Democratic campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, revealed this timeline during an interview with CBS. Whitmer stated, “I would imagine we’ll know who her running mate is, and we’ll get ready for the convention.” She also confirmed her commitment to serving as governor until the end of her term in 2026, emphasising her dedication to her current role.

Harris’s Running Mate Key Contenders

Harris’s team has narrowed down the selection to three white men from key states, each bringing distinct attributes to the table. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are the finalists. A recent ABC/Ipsos poll indicates that voters think most favourably of Kelly, giving her a net favorability rating of +10. Compared to Shapiro (who has a rating of +4) and Walz (who has a net rating of -1), this is noticeably higher.

Senator Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, has been a prominent figure in the Senate, particularly in the area of gun control. His wife, Gabby Giffords, is a well-known advocate for stricter gun laws following her own shooting incident in 2011. Kelly's popularity in the poll reflects his strong stance on immigration and his position in a border state crucial to national debates on this issue. His favorability is attributed to his bipartisan appeal and his active role in addressing key legislative issues.

Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been noted for his solid governance, steering the state through various challenges while maintaining a consistently Democratic lean. Although his favorability rating is currently lower than Kelly’s, Walz remains a strong contender. His administration has focused on education and infrastructure improvements, and his experience in managing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is seen as a significant asset. Despite his lower poll numbers, Walz’s track record as governor and his commitment to progressive policies keep him in the running.

Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is another key figure in the mix. Shapiro, who was elected in 2022, has quickly become a significant player in Pennsylvania politics. His role as Attorney General prior to becoming governor gave him extensive experience in handling legal and administrative issues. Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, makes Shapiro a strategic choice given its pivotal role in national elections. His favourable rating, though lower than Kelly’s, indicates a solid but less dominant public perception compared to the other candidates.

Harris’s Criteria For Running Mate

Harris’s advisers are focusing on the ability of the chosen running mate to challenge Donald Trump’s former ally, JD Vance, effectively. A campaign spokesperson, James Singer, emphasised that Harris is committed to selecting a vice president who is “qualified and ready to serve the American people, protect their freedoms, and fight for their future.” Each candidate has expressed readiness to serve if chosen. Kelly, Walz, and Shapiro have all demonstrated confidence in Harris’s decision-making process, with Kelly stating, “This is not about me,” and Walz and Shapiro trusting Harris to act in the best interests of the country.

Anticipations For Democratic Convention

Whitmer anticipates a “convention of happy warriors” in Chicago, underscoring the enthusiastic and positive atmosphere expected at the event. As Harris’s team prepares for the announcement and the ensuing convention, the focus remains on finding a vice presidential candidate who can bolster the Democratic ticket and effectively address the challenges posed by the opposing candidates, particularly Vance. The decision will be a crucial step in shaping the upcoming election’s dynamics and Harris’s strategy for winning the presidency.