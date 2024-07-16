Foe To Mate: Who Is JD Vance, Trump's Pick For Vice President?

(Left) Former US President Donald Trump and (Right) Ohio Senator and Trump's VP candidate JD Vance | X

Washington, DC: The announcement of Senator JD Vance of Ohio as Donald Trump's running mate for the US presidential election in November has been made. Vance will become the Vice President of the United States if Trump wins.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said that Vance “will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.” Several of these Midwestern states are likely be critical in November’s election. "Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio is the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States, after lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others," Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social on July 15.

Who Is JD Vance?

On Wednesday, JD Vance, 39, is scheduled to give a speech at the Republican National Convention, which is currently being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Vance was up in Middletown, a tiny Ohio town, and after graduating from high school, he joined the US Marines. His assignment was to serve as a combat journalist and public relations officer in Iraq.

He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from Ohio State University after serving in the armed forces. He continued his legal education at Yale Law School, one of the most esteemed legal institutions, serving as the Yale Law Journal's editor.

Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri, an Indian-origin lawyer that he met while attending Yale. Three kids are raised by the couple. While her spouse is Catholic, Chilukuri is a Hindu.

After graduating from Yale Law in 2013, he worked as a venture capitalist for a short while before moving to San Francisco. Notably, he worked at PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital.

Following the publication of his best-selling book, Hillbilly Elegy, in 2016, Vance became well-known. Many saw Vance's autobiographical Hillbilly Elegy, published in the year Trump stormed to power for the first time, as a window into rural, often-forgotten America that fueled Trump's ascent.

"A compassionate, discerning sociological analysis of the white underclass that has helped drive the politics of rebellion, particularly the ascent of Donald J. Trump," was how The New York Times described Vance's book in a review. In 2020, a full-length movie based on the book was released.

Vicious Trump Critic

Vance was adamantly opposed to Trump in 2016. In October 2016, he declared to talk show host Charlie Rose, "I am a Never Trump guy." In July 2016, Vance penned an opinion piece for The Atlantic titled, "Trump is cultural hero... Trump's promises are the needle in America's collective vein." He temporarily lifts some people's spirits. However, he cannot cure their problems, and they will eventually recognise this.

"I swing back and forth between thinking that Trump is America's Hitler or that he is a cynical asshole like [Richard] Nixon who would not be that horrible (and might even prove beneficial)," Vance wrote in a 2016 private Facebook conversation to a friend.

‘Never A Trump Guy’ To Running Mate

But Vance's views on Trump evolved over time. According to reports, he supported Trump in 2020 and used his support to win his first senatorial election in 2022.

Following his appointment as Trump's running mate, The New York Times stated that Vance had "described his ideological swings as a result of a double intellectual awakening: [For Vance] It turned out that Donald Trump was not as horrible as Vance had feared and that American liberals were far worse."

"I allowed myself to focus so much on the stylistic part of Trump that I entirely disregarded how he was proposing something extremely different on foreign policy, on trade, and on immigration," Vance said in a June interview with The New York Times.

Experts Respond

Experts predict that choosing Vance will invigorate Trump's supporters. Ultimately, the senator has emerged as one of the most well-liked figures in conservative media in recent years, adored by the Republican base for his candour. In Silicon Valley, where Trump is trying to raise money for the campaign, Vance's choice is probably going to be favourably received. One of the richest funders to Vance is billionaire Thiel.

But the selection also means that the Republican ticket will now be led by two white guys. According to Reuters, Vance is "a hardline conservative from a Republican state who is unlikely to attract many new votes into Trump's corner and may even alienate some moderates." Some supporters of Trump desired that he choose a woman of colour to extend his coalition’s reach.