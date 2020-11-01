US Presidential Election: Biden leading in 4 key swing states, yet Trump confident

New York: Barring a massive polling error or legal tangles that turn the election on its head, it's looking like Democratic challenger Joe Biden has a bit more heft in getting to the winning target of 270 electoral votes than incumbent Donald Trump.

Biden has a clear edge in four of the most important presidential swing states, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows. Biden is ahead of Trump in the northern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in the Sun Belt states of Florida and Arizona, according to the poll.

His strength is most perceptible in Wisconsin, where he has an outright majority of the vote and leads Trump by 11 points, 52 percent to 41 percent. Biden is up six points in Pennsylvania (49 per cent to Trump's 43), three points in Florida (47 per cent to Trump's 44), and 6 points in Arizona (49 per cent to Trump's 43).

Trump has run into stiff opposition from women, people of colour, voters in the cities and the suburbs, young people, seniors and, perhaps most significantly, new voters. In all the four swing states, voters who did not participate in 2016, but who have already voted this time or plan to do so, said they support Biden by wide margins, reports the New York Times.

Should Biden’s lead hold in three of the four states tested in the survey, it would almost certainly be enough to win, and if he were to carry Florida, he would most likely need to flip just one more large state that Trump won in 2016 to clinch the presidency, the NYT survey adds.

Unfazed by the grim forecast, President Donald Trump has predicted a massive win for the Republicans in the November 3 elections, saying the margin would be much bigger than what the party had received four years ago. ‘‘Our numbers are looking VERY good all over. Sleepy Joe is already beginning to pull out of certain states. The Radical Left is going down!’’ Trump added.

Biden brought former President Barack Obama with him to the rally in Michigan on Saturday where the two made their first joint campaign appearance. ‘‘Guess what Mr President, I'm coming for you,’’ Biden said to cheers from the crowd in Detroit.

Trump kicked off the last 24 hours of presidential race with a two-day, seven state campaign with 10 rallies on his schedule. A last-minute surge notwithstanding, Trump is trudging on a very narrow path to victory.