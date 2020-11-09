US Presidential Election 2020: North Korea yet to comment on President-elect Joe Biden's win

Days after Joe Biden was declared the US President-elect after winning the 2020 presidential election, North Korea was yet to comment on his victory against incumbent American President Donald Trump.

As of Monday, North Korean state media outlets, including the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, have not reported on the former Vice President's victory which was declared on November 7, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, published several reports on the country's efforts against the Covid-19 on Monday but did not mention the election results.

No reports on leader Kim's public activities have been released since he visited the cemetery of fallen Chinese soldiers in the North's South Pyongan Province on October 21.

When Trump won the 2016 election, North Korean outlets reported two days later, and when his predecessor Barack Obama won a re-election in 2012, Pyongyang published a commentary four days later, said the Yonhap News Agency reported.