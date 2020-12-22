US President-elect Joe Biden appoints Indian-American Bharat Ramamurti as member of National Economic Council

Biden said that the new appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class.

"Working families are struggling through the deepest, most inequitable economic and jobs crisis in modern history. This is no time to build back the way things were before -- this is the moment to build a new American economy that works for all. Today's appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class. With their robust experience and qualifications, they will provide the needed voices to guide my administration in overcoming our nation's unprecedented economic challenges," the statement quoted Biden as saying.

In the face of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said his team is ready to hit the ground running on day one to rebuild an economy that works for working people and all those looking to work.

"These seasoned public servants have the knowledge and experience to act quickly and decisively to address this economic crisis, responsibly open our economy, and put people back to work. And I look forward to working with them to create jobs and opportunity for all Americans," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris share a bold agenda to build our nation back better than before for working families. These individuals join an impressive group of White House staff and advisors focused on making sure every American has a fair shot to pursue and achieve the American dream," said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.