US President-Elect Donald Trump Sidelines Kash Patel To Make John Ratcliffe CIA Chief, Know Who He Is

US President-elect Donald Trump appointed John Ratcliffe (left) as CIA chief over Kashyap 'Kash' Patel. | FPJ web team

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed John Ratcliffe as the director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Ratcliffe who has got the powerful position has previously been Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the US. Kashyap (Kash) Patel, the US House staffer of Indian origin who was previously spoken about being the frontrunner for the post, has been sidelined by Trump.

Who Is John Ratcliffe, The New CIA Director?

John Ratcliffe, a veteran in US politics set-up is considered to be an ally of Trump. The former president had appointed him as Director of National Intelligence in final eight months of his presidency between 2016 and 2020.

Ratcliffe has been a member of US House of Representatives from Texas between 2015 and 2020. He has an image of being a politician with conservative leanings.

John Ratcliffe Early Life

John Ratcliffe was born in a town near Chicago. He attended University of Notre Dame and graduated with Bachelor in Arts (government, international studies) in 1987. He then studied law at Southern Methodist University School of Law.

After working as a lawyer for several years, Ratcliffe entered politics and was a mayor of a town in Texas for four consecutive terms from 2004 to 2012.

He gradually climbed the ranks and was member of US House of Representatives between 2015 and 2020.

Trump's Praise For John Ratcliffe

"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions. He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," said Donald Trump in a statement announcing Ratcliffe's appointment.

Political And Strategic Views of John Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe has been a critic of sitting US President Joe Biden. He has said repeatedly that he did not agree with Biden's policy with respect to the region.

He even criticised Biden for holding up weapons supply to Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Ratcliffe is known to have hawkish position vis-a-vis China.