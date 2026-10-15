US President Donald Trump To Decide On Russian Oil Sanctions In 10 Days; India Among Countries Facing Possible Tariffs | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump is weighing proposed measures against countries purchasing Russian energy, a decision that could affect India-US trade relations and energy ties | AI Generated Image

Washington, October 15, 2026: US President Donald Trump is expected to decide within the next 10 days whether to impose sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India and China. The proposed legislation could allow tariffs of up to 100% on countries continuing energy trade with Russia, although the final decision will rest with Trump.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the legislation would give Trump the authority to penalise countries buying Russian energy or helping others bypass existing sanctions. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy forum, Gor clarified that the measures were not directed at any particular country, news agency ANI reported.

Trump Has 10 Days To Decide

“He has to make a determination in the next I believe 10 or so days,” Gor said. He added that Trump had not imposed sanctions on any country under the legislation so far. The proposed law requires the President to make a decision within 30 days of its passage.

#WATCH | Delhi | Bloomberg New Economy Forum | On Russia sanction law, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, says, "...We have ongoing discussions on that as it passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. That law got 86 votes out of 100 in our Senate... These sanctions options that Congress passed, they are not targeted at any individual country. It is three different buckets; one is oil, the second is gas, the third is sanctions evasion. So those individuals are identified based on numbers. It just happens that India does fall in one of those buckets, along with a lot of other countries. The goal is not to punish anyone. The goal is to try to bring an end to this war. I do think the president will make a determination on that over the next few days..." (Source: Bloomberg Economic Forum via ANI) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi | Bloomberg New Economy Forum | On United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visit to India, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, says, "This is the secretary's second trip in one year, second official trip...This trip is a little more business-focused... The bilateral trade between the United States and India has been on an incredible upshoot. This time the Secretary will be going to Mumbai, and he will have a lot of meetings there. He will also be going to Jamnagar, where he will meet some of the folks at Reliance. Reliance is one of the biggest oil refinery companies in the world... They are opening the first refinery in the United States in 50 years... While he is in Mumbai, he will be meeting with Government of India officials. We expect the Minister, Dr Jaishankar, to be joining us there along with other individuals..." (Source: Bloomberg Economic Forum via ANI) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Gor said the legislation had received strong bipartisan support in the US Senate, with 86 of the 100 senators voting in its favour. The backing indicates broad political support in Washington for tougher measures against countries continuing energy trade with Russia.

India’s Exemption Rests With Trump

When asked whether India could receive relief from the proposed sanctions or qualify for exemptions, Gor said the decision would depend entirely on Trump. He did not indicate whether India would receive any special treatment.

“The goal is not to punish anyone. The goal is to try to bring an end to this war,” Gor said, explaining the US administration’s position. He acknowledged that countries could not immediately stop relying on existing energy supplies and said Washington wanted to work with its partners to gradually reduce the flow of money towards the war.

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Stage

Despite uncertainty over the proposed sanctions, Gor expressed confidence that India and the US would reach a trade agreement. He said both countries had made significant progress in negotiations, with most major issues already settled, PTI reported.

“The big picture, the big framework, the big items are done,” Gor said. He explained that discussions were now focused on smaller details and any new issues emerging during negotiations. The talks have continued for around one-and-a-half years, which Gor described as an unusually fast pace compared with other trade agreements.

Supreme Court Ruling Complicates Talks

Gor also said the US administration had to reconsider parts of an earlier trade arrangement after the US Supreme Court ruled that the law supporting it was unconstitutional.

The ruling added another layer of complexity to the negotiations. However, Gor’s comments suggested that both countries remained focused on resolving outstanding issues and reaching an agreement.

Defence, Technology And AI In Focus

Beyond trade, Gor said Washington wanted to strengthen business relations with India in defence, information technology, data centres and semiconductor manufacturing. He added that greater investment by American companies in India could also create employment opportunities in the US.

Gor identified India as a promising destination for artificial intelligence (AI) development. He said partnerships between Indian businesses and leading American technology companies could strengthen technological cooperation and create new opportunities in both countries.

“India would be an incredible fit for AI, for tech development right here on their own soil, but partnering with some of our best companies is a win-win situation,” Gor said.

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His remarks highlight the two sides of the India-US relationship. While the proposed Russian energy sanctions could create fresh pressure on India, progress in trade negotiations and growing cooperation in technology suggest that both countries have strong reasons to maintain close economic ties.

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