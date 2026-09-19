Trump Signs Russia-Iran Sanctions Act, Authorises Up To 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers Including India

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump has signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, a legislation that expands sanctions on Moscow and Tehran while granting the administration powers to impose steep tariffs on major buyers of Russian energy.

The White House said the law “authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran”. The legislation was signed on September 18 after being passed by both chambers of the US Congress.

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Law gives Trump tariff powers on Russian energy buyers

The Act allows the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from countries that remain among the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by volume during the 12 months before the law takes effect.

However, the provision does not automatically impose a 100% tariff on all countries purchasing Russian energy. The implementation, including the countries targeted, tariff levels and possible exemptions, will be decided by the Trump administration.

Countries importing Russian gas may avoid duties if their purchases account for less than 15% of Russia’s total gas exports during the relevant period and they have taken significant steps to reduce imports.

Sanctions target Russia’s energy network and Iran

The legislation focuses on Russian officials, the energy sector, defence industry supporters and entities involved in sanctions evasion through the country’s “shadow fleet”.

It also covers foreign individuals and companies linked to Russian energy production, shipping, insurance and related activities.

The law extends the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 by five years, continuing restrictions on economic activities associated with Iran’s energy and weapons sectors.

The Trump administration has supported the measure, saying stronger economic pressure could encourage Russia towards negotiations over the Ukraine conflict. It has also backed the extension of Iran-related sanctions, citing concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and support for militant groups.

The Senate approved the bill by an 86-11 vote in August, while the House passed it 262-159 on September 16. The legislation was named after former Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of its key supporters.