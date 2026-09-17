Kremlin Calls US House Russia Sanctions Bill ‘Unfriendly’, Warns Of Ukraine Peace Setback

The Kremlin on Thursday termed the US House of Representatives’ passage of a sweeping Russia sanctions bill an “unfriendly” move, warning that any further American restrictions could make efforts to broker peace in Ukraine more difficult.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was closely monitoring the legislation, which was approved by the House by a 262-159 vote. “The imposition of any additional sanctions by the US would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine,” Peskov told reporters.

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Bill heads to Trump

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 will now go to President Donald Trump. If enacted, it would empower his administration to impose sanctions on Russia and tariffs of up to 100% on the five biggest buyers of Russian oil or natural gas. The legislation also targets Russian officials, banks, energy projects and vessels belonging to the so-called shadow fleet.

The bill was named after the late South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, who had spent more than a year working on the legislation. The Senate passed it 86-11 last month.

India, China face tariff implications

The tariff provisions could have significant implications for India and China, among the largest purchasers of Russian crude.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi was closely following developments and would take “all necessary measures” to protect its economic interests and energy security.

“India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” the MEA said, adding that it would continue sourcing energy through diversified suppliers based on changing market conditions.

Legislation receives bipartisan backing

The legislation has received bipartisan backing, although some Democrats have warned that the expanded powers could hurt US allies and raise domestic energy prices. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged lawmakers to approve the measure.