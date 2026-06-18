US President Donald Trump Signs Iran War-Ending MoU At Versailles | X @nicksortor

Evian-Les-Bains (France): US President Donald Trump said he has signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran.

"It's signed,” Trump told reporters as he left Versailles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I signed it in Versailles,” Trump said. “Just signed it.” The White House also said that Trump signed the MoU on ending the war in Iran while at Versailles, though cameras weren't present for that.

Meanwhile, a US official said US and Iran presidents have signed the agreement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Though officials had said Trump and Vice President JD Vance had digitally signed the agreement Sunday and that a ceremonial signing would be held Friday in Switzerland, a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details about the agreement said Trump signed the deal while at Versailles on Wednesday.

The official said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed it Wednesday, though Iran did not immediately comment.

It wasn't immediately clear if that act started a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal. It was also not clear how Trump's signing of the deal at Versailles differed from his digital signing on Sunday.

Many historic treaties have been signed at Versailles over the centuries, ending wars or territorial disputes. The most infamous was that sealed in 1919 officially ending World War I — whose harsh terms imposed on Germany are blamed by some historians for laying the groundwork for World War II.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)