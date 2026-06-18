US President Donald Trump Says Iran's Military Has Been 'Decimated,' Suggests Leadership Transition Underway | Video

US President Donald Trump | ANI

US President Donald Trump on June 17 (IST) made a series of strong remarks regarding the situation in Iran, describing recent military operations and suggesting a major shift in the country’s internal power structure.

Speaking in a combative tone, Trump said the previous two days of strikes had been “brutal,” claiming that around $200 million worth of bombs were used in operations. He also emphasised the high cost and scale of the campaign, noting that the operation was expensive but decisive.

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He further stated that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened during the strikes, claiming its navy had been destroyed and its air force rendered non-functional. “Not one plane,” he said, asserting that air defence systems were also effectively eliminated, giving the attacking forces “free rein.”

Trump also commented on Iran’s leadership situation, claiming that multiple layers of leadership had been removed or weakened. He suggested that new leadership emerging in the country could be “less radicalised” and more pragmatic, expressing hope that they would adopt a different approach going forward.

While referencing the idea of regime change, he stated that although the term is often avoided, the situation on the ground appeared to reflect it in practice. He further argued that Iran’s future leadership might behave differently and be more open to alternative ways of governance and international engagement.