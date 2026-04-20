US President Donald Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Unlikely To Be Extended Beyond Deadline Without Deal

US President Donald Trump | X

US President Donald Trump on Monday said it was “highly unlikely” that he would extend the two-week ceasefire with Iran if a deal is not reached before it ends, according to Bloomberg. He also said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain blocked until a consensus is finalised.

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This comes as US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading a high-level delegation, is en route to Pakistan for a second round of direct negotiations with Iran to reach an agreement aimed at restoring peace following the conflict that has gravely impacted the West Asian region. JD Vance is expected to land in Pakistan shortly.