'Israel Never Talked Me Into It': President Trump Breaks Silence On Iran War, Cites October 7 & Nuclear Threat As Key Factors

US President Donald Trump | Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account on April 20 to clarify whether Israel had talked him into the war with Iran, while also criticising his detractors. In a lengthy post, President Trump pointed to the factors that made his decision to wage war against Iran more concrete.

US President Donald Trump's Post

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran. The results of October 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," President Trump wrote.

"I watch and read the FAKE NEWS pundits and polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made-up stories, and the polls are rigged — much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged."

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"Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing. And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" he added.

President Trump’s clarification comes at a time when many are claiming he waged war against Iran because he was pressured by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli lobby in the United States. With this statement, Trump has sought to end the speculation, emphasising instead that the events of October 7, 2023, and the threat of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons were his primary driving factors.

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What Happened On October 7?

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched a massive surprise attack from Gaza, killing approximately 1,200 people — mostly civilians. Over 250 people were taken hostage by Hamas. The attack was the deadliest day for Israel since its founding in 1948.

President Trump Launches A Sharp Attack On The Media

President Trump also launched a sharp attack on the media, accusing what he called “fake news pundits and polls” of spreading misinformation. He also reiterated his long-standing allegation that the 2020 US presidential election was “rigged.”

Read Also Chinese President Xi Jinping Advocates Free Passage In Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions

Despite escalating tensions and ongoing uncertainty in the West Asia region, the POTUS struck an optimistic tone regarding Iran’s future. He suggested that if Iran’s new leaders are smart, the country can have a great and prosperous future.

JD Vance En Route To Pakistan For Iran Talks

President Trump's post comes as US Vice President JD Vance is en route to Pakistan to hold the second round of direct negotiations with Iran, after the first round of talks in Islamabad failed to reach an agreement. Vice President Vance and the delegation he is leading are expected to land in Pakistan soon.