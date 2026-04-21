US President Donald Trump May Attend US–Iran Peace Deal Signing If Finalised: Report

US President Donald Trump might attend the face-to-face peace talks with Iran, scheduled to take place in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, this week, either “in person or virtually” if a deal were to be signed, news agency Reuters reported.

Preparations were underway and the talks were “on track”, Reuters reported, quoting a Pakistani source involved in the discussions.

Trump Positive For Diplomatic Efforts

“I have no problem meeting them. If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them,” The New York Times quoted Trump as saying on Monday, highlighting the US President’s availability for the diplomatic efforts.

Vance Likely To Lead US Side In Talks

Vice President JD Vance is likely to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for the second round of peace talks with Iran before the expiry of the two-week ceasefire, according to an Axios report. Senior US officials, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are also expected to be part of the delegation heading to Islamabad. From the Iranian side, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is likely to lead the talks.

Meanwhile, preparatory delegations from both sides have arrived in Islamabad ahead of the peace talks, Al Jazeera reported, citing a Pakistani diplomatic source.

Notably, Reuters, quoting Iranian state TV, reported that the Iranian delegation has not yet departed for Pakistan to attend the peace talks.