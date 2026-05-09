US President Donald Trump Announces Three-Day Ceasefire Deal Between Russia & Ukraine

US President Donald Trump (L), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (M) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | File Pics

US President Donald Trump, on May 8, announced on social media that he had helped secure a three-day ceasefire agreement in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, covering May 9, 10, and 11. He described the agreement as a temporary suspension of all “kinetic activity” between the two sides.

According to his statement, the ceasefire coincides with Victory Day commemorations in Russia, while also acknowledging Ukraine’s role in World War II, suggesting the symbolic importance of the dates for both nations. Trump also mentioned that the agreement includes a large-scale prisoner exchange, with 1,000 prisoners to be released by each side.

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Trump expressed appreciation for the agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that discussions are ongoing toward a broader settlement of the conflict.