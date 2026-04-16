US President Donald Trump Announces Israel–Lebanon Talks - 1st In 34 Years

US President Donald Trump | File

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has announced talks between Israel and Lebanon, marking the first interaction between the two sides after almost three and a half decades. Taking to Truth Social, the US President said, "Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!"

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While POTUS did not specify which leaders would be speaking, he appeared to be referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

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High-level talks between leaders of Israel and Lebanon are extremely rare as the two countries have technically remained in a state of conflict since 1948 and do not maintain diplomatic ties.

The first acknowledged instance of top-level talks dates back to 1983 after the Lebanon War, when the United States brokered talks that led to a temporary truce.

Lebanon is likely to demand a ceasefire before agreeing to hold such high-level talks with Israel.

Around 2,167 people have been killed in Lebanon since the country entered the war on 2 March, including 260 women, 172 children and 91 medical personnel, according to the country’s health ministry. Over a dozen Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive in Lebanon.

Lebanon entered the war after the Iran-backed group launched attacks in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the initial salvo of the US-Israeli attacks.