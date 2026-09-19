US President Donald Trump Announces 'Infinite Life' Deal With Denmark & Greenland, Claims Permanent US Security Control Over Arctic Island | File

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced what he described as an “Infinite Life” agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming the pact gives the United States permanent control over security and other security-related needs in Greenland and allows Washington to prevent adversaries from establishing a military presence or making sensitive investments on the Arctic island.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement had “completely” addressed US concerns over Greenland and would come at no cost to Washington.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns,” Trump said.

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“There will be NO COST to the United States!” he added.

Trump said the agreement would give the US the ability to take whatever measures it considers necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States.

“At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America,” he said.

“Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” Trump added.

Trump said the agreement would have no expiry and described it as an “Infinite Life” Agreement.

“This is an “Infinite Life” Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People,” he said.

He also announced plans for a major expansion of the US military presence on the island.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction,” Trump said.

Trump said the agreement represented a solution beneficial to the US, Denmark, Greenland and its allies.

“This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land. We will be very protective of it! This is a dream come true for the United States of America, one that is very important, historic, and special,” Trump added.

Notably, Trump has repeatedly highlighted Greenland's strategic importance and previously argued that the territory should come under US control, citing Arctic security and the growing presence of Russia and China in the region.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has become increasingly important in Arctic security discussions because of its geographical position between North America and Europe and its proximity to important Arctic and North Atlantic routes.

The announcement also comes amid efforts by the European Union, Denmark and Greenland to deepen their partnership.

On September 7, the EU, Greenland and Denmark signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening their political and economic partnership. The declaration reaffirmed their existing ties and cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The European Commission has also announced a 200-million-euro Global Gateway Partnership Package for investments in Greenland in 2026 and 2027, covering areas including digital connectivity, sustainable energy, critical raw materials, education and fisheries.

The precise terms and legal scope of the agreement announced by Trump were not immediately made public.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)