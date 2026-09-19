US President Donald Trump Announces 'AI Force', Says He Will Appoint 'AI Czar' To Oversee Artificial Intelligence

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump, on September 19, said his administration was preparing to establish an “AI Force” and would shortly name an AI “Czar” to lead and coordinate the government’s artificial intelligence-related efforts.

In a post, Trump said the US would not permit what he termed the “decimation” or “destruction” of AI, arguing that the rapidly expanding technology represents an industry that Washington should encourage and safeguard.

Trump maintained that his administration would “not in any way hinder or stifle” the development of artificial intelligence. He said the government would instead “cherish it, help it, and watch over it” as the sector continues to expand.

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However, Trump also said the government would examine what he described as “BAD” activities involving AI. He suggested that such actions could be dealt with under the existing criminal and civil justice system.

Trump draws a comparison between AI Force and Space Force

Trump compared the proposed AI Force with the Space Force, which he described as having been a “tremendous SUCCESS” during his first presidential term.

He said the creation of the new initiative would go hand in hand with the selection of an AI “Czar”, with the appointment expected to be announced “in the near future”. Referring to applicants for the position, Trump wrote, “Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!”

Trump projects AI could contribute 25% of US GDP

Calling artificial intelligence the “next Industrial Revolution, or Internet”, Trump said its economic and technological impact could eventually surpass those earlier transformations.

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He claimed that AI could potentially contribute up to 25% of the US GDP, while underlining the importance of preserving America's position at the forefront of technology.

Trump said the US was currently ahead of China and the rest of the world in AI and indicated that he wanted the country to maintain that lead.

Trump backs expansion of AI data centres

Trump also addressed concerns surrounding the large data centres required to power artificial intelligence systems.

He said criticism of the facilities had initially taken the form of what he described as an attack on data centres. According to Trump, the opposition had “largely failed” after communities began recognising the potential economic benefits associated with the facilities.

He pointed to higher salaries, lower taxes and safer streets as some of the benefits he linked to data-centre development. Trump said that with opposition to data centres losing momentum, critics were now focusing their attention on artificial intelligence itself.

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Trump connects AI criticism with previous political disputes

Trump also used his post to refer to several matters he characterised as “Hoaxes” that he attributed to what he called the “Radical Left Democrats”. His list included Russia, Ukraine, global warming, his two impeachment proceedings, men in women's sports and transgender issues.

He subsequently identified the criticism of artificial intelligence as the latest issue, alleging that there was an effort to weaken or destroy the industry.