Iran Executes Man Accused Of Sharing Missile Site Information With Israel’s Mossad

Iranian authorities carried out the death sentence against Hossein Pedaran after his conviction for alleged intelligence cooperation with Israel | AI Generated File Image (X - @iranEnglish5)

Tehran, September 19, 2026: Iran executed a man for allegedly providing Israeli intelligence agency Mossad with information about missile sites in the country, the Iranian judiciary announced on Saturday, September 19.

The judiciary identified the man as Hossein Pedaran and said he had shared information about missile sites in Isfahan Province in central Iran. “The death penalty was carried out against Hossein Pedaran, who had provided the Mossad with information on missile sites in Isfahan Province,” judicial authorities said.

Supreme Court Upheld Sentence

Pedaran had faced accusations of “espionage and intelligence collaboration” in favour of Israel. The judiciary said the Supreme Court had upheld his death sentence.

Authorities did not disclose when Pedaran was arrested or when he was put on trial. His case had also not previously been reported by the media, leaving little public information about the proceedings before the announcement of his execution, AFP reports.

Executions Amid West Asia War

Iranian authorities have stepped up arrests and executions in connection with the West Asia war that began in February, as well as nationwide protests that peaked in January.

The latest execution underlines the severity with which Iran is dealing with cases involving alleged cooperation with Israel at a time when the conflict has put the country’s military and nuclear infrastructure under intense pressure.

Numerous Iranian missile sites have been bombed during the war. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed at the start of the conflict.

Isfahan Among Hardest Hit

Isfahan Province, where Pedaran was accused of passing information about missile sites, has been among the areas hardest hit during the war. The province also hosts Iranian nuclear sites.

The location makes information concerning military facilities in the province particularly sensitive during the ongoing conflict. The execution also comes after similar action by Iranian authorities against people accused of providing military information to Israel.

Two Men Executed In August

In August, Iran’s judiciary announced the execution of two men accused of having “transmitted the coordinates of sensitive military and security sites” to Israel.

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Iran carries out the second-highest number of executions in the world after China, according to rights groups. The latest case adds to the executions announced by Iranian authorities amid heightened tensions and the continuing West Asia conflict.

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